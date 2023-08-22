Award-winning spooky play is heading for Derbyshire theatre
Witchcraft, an ancient curse and a haunted house feature in an award-winning play that is heading for a Derbyshire theatre.
The Haunting of Blaine Manor is set in the Fifites when a sceptic parapyschologist is invited to a seance in a manor which has such an horrific history that even locals are too afraid to step foot there.
Dare you watch this spooky drama when it visits Buxton Opera House on Saturday, August 26?
Joe O’Byrne, the writer and director of The Haunting of Blaine Manor, won the Salford Star best play of 2017 award for this creation.
Tickets are priced at £25. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk