Award-winning producer Ellen Kent tours emotionally-charged opera Carmen to Sheffield

Carmen includes some of the most evocative and best-loved melodies in opera –The Habanera, The Seguidilla, The Flower Song, The Chanson Bohème and perhaps the best-known baritone aria of all, The Toreador’s Song.

The production by Ellen Kent will feature international soloists, a full orchestra and will be presented at the City Hall on April 27, 2022.

Mezzo sopranos Maria Davydova from Russia and Ecaterina Timbaliu from Romania will share the role of Carmen.

Ellen Kent's production of Carmen will be performed in Sheffield City Hall.

The stunning new set reflects the magnificent architecture of Seville with its Roman and Moorish influences, which includes the main square, the bull ring and the famous tobacco factory.

Ellen Kent, an award-winning producer with more than 20 years experience in the business, said: “My operas have to be emotional and beautiful.”