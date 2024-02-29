Carmen will be presented by the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv at Sheffield City Hall on March 24, 2024.

Award-winning producer Ellen Ken directs the show which will be sung in French with English surtitles at the City Hall on March 24, 2024.

Carmen is the story of the bewitching gypsy girl whose tantalising beauty lures a soldier to desertion and leads to her own murder. The opera includes some of the most evocative and best-loved melodies in opera; The Habanera, The Seguidilla, The Flower Song, The Chanson Bohème and perhaps the best-known baritone aria of all The Toreador’s Song.

The stunning set reflects the magnificent architecture of Seville with its Roman and Moorish influences, which includes the main square, the bull ring and the famous tobacco factory. The set was built for Ellen Kent in England by Setup Scenery, who also build sets for the Royal Opera Covent Garden.

Carmen stars Ukrainian mezzo-sopranos Natalia Matveeva and Irina Sproglis.

Ellen Kent personally hand picks and directs all soloists to create visually beautiful and moving productions. She said: “I am delighted to be working with the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv again after the huge success of the spring 2023 tour. I started working with Ukraine in 2000 and have continued these strong relationships ever since, working with the Odessa National Opera for which I was awarded The Golden Fortune Honorary Medal from the President of the Ukraine, as well as the Kharkiv National Opera and for the last couple of years with the brilliant Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv.”