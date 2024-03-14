When Rosy was five she was watching live action films featuring characters like He-Man and Conan the Barbarian being stripped, beaten and humiliated by their male antagonists. This sparked an odyssey of secret obsession that would shape her erotic life forever.

Rosy said: ‘When I was writing Musclebound, I basically set out to write the show I wished I could have seen when I was a teenager. It’s about me getting to grips with my childhood passion for watching these incredible scenes of hyper-muscular men being abused. About why that dynamic felt so powerful.”

Now, newly single, 40 years old, with a string of disappointing relationships behind her and sharing relationship advice with her teenage daughter, Rosy is forced to confront the niggling suspicion that something about her love life has never felt quite right.

Can her past obsession with tortured beefcake really be the key to her salvation? Or does a more uncomfortable sexual truth lurk, waiting to be reckoned with?

Join Rosy in this intelligent, provocative and terrifically funny real-life story, as she goes to any lengths to find out – even if that means asking Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger themselves…

Musclebound will be performed at Theatre Deli, Arley Street, Sheffield on March 14 as part of an extensive UK tour.

In her theatre debut, Passionate Machine, Rosy became the world’s first female time-travelling doctor. The play won awards for Best Design and Best New Play at Brighton Fringe and The Infallibles Award for Theatrical Excellence at Edinburgh Fringe.