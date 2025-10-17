Mark Farrelly will perform his award-winning play The Silence of Snow - The Life of Patrick Hamilton at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on October 21, 2025 (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

A one-man play exploring the life of a writer who coined the term ‘gaslighting will be performed by Sheffield-born Mark Farrelly who composed the piece.

Mark brings his award-winning creation The Silence of Snow – The Life of Patrick Hamilton to the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton on October 21, 2025. He plays the highly-rated novelist, who wrote The Midnight Bell, Hangover Square and The Slaves of Square. Hamilton was also an alcoholic, whose wit darkened as his inner and outer worlds collapsed.

"The solo show is a whirlwind 70-minute insight into the life of one of the best English writers of the inter-war years, who created plays like Rope (filmed by Alfred Hitchcock) and Gaslight which gives us the modern term 'gaslighting', said Mark. “Audiences can expect lots of humour and a play which delves deep into the human psyche and asks the big questions, because as Patrick Hamilton himself said, 'Why do so many of us get through life without ever feeling that another human being ever truly knew us?' "

EastEnders actress Linda Marlowe (who played the Carter family matriarch Sylvie) directs the piece, which was awarded best solo at the London Pub Theatre Awards in 2023.

The play, which is in tribute to Mark's late friend Tim Welling, has played many venues including London's Sadler's Wells, Sheffield-based Crucible Theatre and the Edinburgh Festival.

The Times said: "You won't be able to take your eyes off this magnetic actor Mark Farrelly. He inhabits the character of Hamilton with a blazing fluidity" while The Spectator called the show "Brilliant." Everything Theatre commented: “An extraordinary, beyond accomplished piece of writing, performed faultlessly. This is a spellbinding event."

Mark's acting CV also includes acclaimed two-hander Howerd's End, West End show Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and his longest-running solo play Quentin Crisp - Naked Hope which has received five and four-star reviews from Broadway Baby, The Stage, Metro and Time Out.

The Silence of Snow - The Life of Patrick Hamilton takes place at the Pavilion Arts Centre at 7.30pm on October 21. Tickets from £20 with £3 off the price for students or people on JSA or Income Support. To book tickets, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.