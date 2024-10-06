Drew Sinclair as Bat, Rachel Roberts as Owl, Laura Mae Mellor as Monkey, Eddie Waller as Gecko and Simon Lewington as Camel in Mountains of the Moon.

An award-winning new musical is touring to Chesterfield and surrounding area this autumn.

Mountains of the Moon is a story about the plight of a group of animals who are thirsty as their river has dried up and who must work together to figure out a way to get the rain to fall, so that they can survive.

The family-friendly show, created by Ashgate Heritage Arts who produced The Crooked Spire musical in 2022, brings together age-old folklore with modern-day concerns about climate change,

Producer Martin Coslett said: “We were inspired by African folklore and other fables which centre on respecting the animal kingdom and their place on the planet. There’s a lot modern audiences can learn from these fables, as well as the core message of putting aside differences to come up with solutions.

Rachel Roberts (Owl), Simon Lewington (Camel), Drew Sinclair (Bat) and Laura Mae Mellor (Monkey)

“Climate change is having a devasting effect on our wildlife and we know that young people, in particular, are worried about the future of the planet. We hope that the show will help reduce some of that anxiety – at least for an hour - whilst showing that we all play a part in making a difference.”

Mountains of the Moon was successfully previewed at the Buxton Fringe in 2023, where it won two awards for Best Children’s Show and Best Youth Actor, scooped by Chesterfield’s own Eddie Waller, then aged 12.

Eddie has recently completed filming for a feature film due to go on national release in 2025, but the details are closely under wraps until publicity officially starts. Until then, Chesterfield audiences can catch Eddie reprising his role as Gecko, albeit with a slightly lower voice this time around!

He said: “I love playing Gecko – he’s a determined character, always passionate about everything that he does. He wants to make sure his voice is heard and obviously in this case, he wants to make sure that all the animals get the water for him and everyone else. I also like that he’s very funny but also really smart at the same time.”

Thanks to an award from Chesterfield Borough Council’s Community Fund, the production will be staged live at six community venues in Chesterfield as well as Bakewell Town Hall and Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion, following performances in five primary schools. There are also workshops after the performances at various venues including Loundsley Green Community Centre for those who want to further explore the themes in the show and have a go at acting themselves.

Show dates are:

Saturday, October 26 at 2pm – Church of Jesus Christ, Stonegravels, Sheffield Road S41 7GZ

Monday, October 28 at 1.30pm – Loundsley Green Community Centre, Cutthorpe Road, Chesterfield S40 4QU

Tuesday, October 29 at 2pm – Speedwell rooms, Inkersall Road, Staveley S43 3JL

Wednesday, October 30 at 11am – Chesterfield College Theatre, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 7LL

Wednesday, October 30 at 6pm – Bakewell Town Hall, The Square, Bakewell DE45 1BT

Friday, November 1 at 6pm – Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion, South Parade, Matlock Bath DE43NR

Saturday, November 2 at 2pm - Whittington Moor Methodist Church, Scarsdale Road, Whittington Moor S41 8NA

Sunday, November 3 at 2pm – Rose Theatre, Chesterfield Studios, Eastwood Buildings, Rose Hill Chesterfield S40 1LW

Tickets start at £10 with discounts available at some venues. Buy online from www.ticketsource/ashgateheritageartsor call the box office on 0333 666 3366.

Mountain of the Moons director, Frazer Meakin, who has recently worked on Deathdrop: Back in The Habit, starring performers from Ru Paul’s Drag Race and which has toured the UK, including the West End, said: “The show has a playful energy and sparks the audience’s imagination. The combination of music, dance, and drama creates an immersive experience that allows people to connect with the story on multiple levels, making it both memorable and impactful.”

Martin Coslett first came up with the story whilst studying for an MA in Writing Musicals at Mountview Theatre School in London six years ago. Martin wrote the music and script for the show together with Thomas Forbes Briscombe and it was arranged by musical director Harry Style who previously worked on The Crooked Spire musical with Ashgate Heritage Arts.