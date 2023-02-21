Whitwell Players rehearsing for A Bunch Of Amateurs.

Whitwell Players will present A Bunch Of Amateurs, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, at their village Community Centre from March 1 to 3, 2023, at 7.15pm nightly.

The play centres on a local amateur drama group whose efforts to save their theatre are both helped and hindered by enlisting a washed-up Hollywood star for their production of Shakespeare’s King Lear. There is a little bad language in A Bunch of Amateurs.

Numerous awards have been won by Whitwell Players incuding the East Midlands NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association award for best play for both 2018 and 2019.