Award-winning dance company breathes new life into Dracula horror story on Derbyshire stage

Vortice Dance Company presents Dracula at the Pomegranate Theatre on May 13, 2022.

Choreographers and artistic directors Claudia Martins and Rafael Carrico of Vortice Dance Company have used Bram Stoker’s horror novel as a source of inspiration to craft a visual tale about submission and domination.

Through blood, laughter, fear and love, the creators of this contemporary ballet will show all the faces of Dracula, his wild transformations and deconstruct the stereotypes that people have for this amazing character.

Their work will be performed at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 7.30pm. This date forms part of Vortice Dance Company’s tour of England that was postponed for two years due to Covid restrictions on travel.

Formed 18 years ago, the company has won nine major awards at competitions in Flnland, Japan, France, Latvia, Hungary, Switzerland and Portugal.