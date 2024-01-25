News you can trust since 1855
Award-winning comedy lined up for fun-filled night in Derby

Award-winning comedian Philip Simon will be unleashing his trademark hilarious routines at a live show in Derby.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Jan 2024, 05:30 GMT
Philip Simon tops the Funhouse Comedy Club show at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on January 29, 2024.Philip Simon tops the Funhouse Comedy Club show at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on January 29, 2024.
Philip, who has written gags and one-liners for telly’s Mock The Week, brings his quick wit and relatable humour to The Blessington Carriage on Monday, January 29. He has won four awards – including Lastminute Comedy Comedian of the Year and Jewish comedian of the year 2015 – making him a worthy headliner for a mirth-fuelled night.

Charlotte Cropper will also be on the bill, sharing her cautionary tales of wit and whimsy. Completing the line-up are up and coming comedians, Howard Anstock, Ian Hamilton and Kevin Finn.

Spiky Mike will compere the show which starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £7 in advance, available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

