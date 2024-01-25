Award-winning comedy lined up for fun-filled night in Derby
Award-winning comedian Philip Simon will be unleashing his trademark hilarious routines at a live show in Derby.
Philip, who has written gags and one-liners for telly’s Mock The Week, brings his quick wit and relatable humour to The Blessington Carriage on Monday, January 29. He has won four awards – including Lastminute Comedy Comedian of the Year and Jewish comedian of the year 2015 – making him a worthy headliner for a mirth-fuelled night.
Charlotte Cropper will also be on the bill, sharing her cautionary tales of wit and whimsy. Completing the line-up are up and coming comedians, Howard Anstock, Ian Hamilton and Kevin Finn.
Spiky Mike will compere the show which starts at 8pm.
Tickets cost £7 in advance, available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk