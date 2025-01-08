Alan Hudson will headline the first Funhouse Comedy Club show at the New Bath Hotel, Matlock on January 25, 2025.

A new comedy night will launch in a Derbyshire town as an established events organiser extends its empire.

New Bath Hotel in Matlock will welcome its first Funhouse Comedy Club night on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Topping the bill is the magician and comedian Alan Hudson, who has appeared on ITV’s Penn and Teller, Britain’s Got Talent and ITV’s Britain’s Next Great Magician, where his balloon-popping trick went down a storm. Using his blend of stand up and stunning magic, Alan will firstly charm you and then with his natural wit, draw you in to his super unnatural world.

Opening the night will be Jules O’Brian, shortlisted for Funny Women 2021, who enjoys telling anyone who will listen about ageing disgracefully, body hang-ups, parenting, and dating all done with a twinkle in her eye.

Completing the line-up is the very funny and highly talented Patrick Draper, who you might recognise from the Wickes adverts. Patrick took the comedy world by storm after winning a string of new act competitions, with his deadpan delivery, witty one-liners, killer punch lines and ridiculous short stories. Compere for the night will be the cheerful and chatty Spiky Mike. The show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 and are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/new-bath-hotel-and-spa/t-dvrdpaz

Funhouse Comedy Clubs operates in more than 40 venues where exceptionally friendly audiences and a brilliant atmosphere have led to twice winning Best Midlands Comedy Club awards with leading comedy website Chortle. Previous acts to have played its clubs on their road to the top include Sarah Millican, Joe Lycett, James Acaster and Rhod Gilbert.