Award-winning comedians raise spirits in north Derbyshire town
Jack Gleadow, renowned for his high energy performance and cheeky persona, headlines the fun-packed night at Bolsover’s Assembly Rooms on November 18. He was voted Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2018.
Peter Brush, who has supported Alexei Sayle, Jonathan Pie, Jason Manford, Fern Brady, Arthur Smith and Paul Sinha, is also on the bill. Jason Manford said: “I love Peter Brush, what a comic.”
Award-winning ukelele playing musical comedian The Edi Johnston Bit will be sharing his compositions about the trials and tribulations of being a middle-aged, ginger, tea-drinking hip-hop loving rapper and singer/songwriter.
Tony Cowards, who has written for various radio shows including The News Quiz, The Now Show and Newsjack, completes the line-up.
Advance tickets cost £10 (until November 10), admission on the door costs £12. Tickets are available from The Byron Tap or