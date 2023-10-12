Award-winning comedian James Ellis tops live mirth-fuelled show in Derbyshire
Award-winning comedian James Ellis will top the bill at a night of laughter in Derbyshire.
Rising star James, whose observational comedy is delivered with sharp punchlines, will be performing at the Blessington Carriage in Derby on November 20. James was named South Coast Comedian of the Year in 2021. He was a regional finalist for the BBC New Comedy Award.
Martin Durchov, who specialises in confident, deadpan comedy, will be the supporting act.
The bill also includes up and coming comedians Jamie Douglas, 3 Wise Men, Ben Henley and Dan Coughtrey.
Spiky Mike will compere the show.
Tickets £7 in advance from https://funhousecomedy.co.uk