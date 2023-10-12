News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Award-winning comedian James Ellis tops live mirth-fuelled show in Derbyshire

Award-winning comedian James Ellis will top the bill at a night of laughter in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
James Ellis will perform his award-winning comedy at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on November 20, 2023.James Ellis will perform his award-winning comedy at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on November 20, 2023.
James Ellis will perform his award-winning comedy at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on November 20, 2023.

Rising star James, whose observational comedy is delivered with sharp punchlines, will be performing at the Blessington Carriage in Derby on November 20. James was named South Coast Comedian of the Year in 2021. He was a regional finalist for the BBC New Comedy Award.

Martin Durchov, who specialises in confident, deadpan comedy, will be the supporting act.

The bill also includes up and coming comedians Jamie Douglas, 3 Wise Men, Ben Henley and Dan Coughtrey.

Spiky Mike will compere the show.

Tickets £7 in advance from https://funhousecomedy.co.uk

Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyTickets