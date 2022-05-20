Award-winning comedian Count Arthur Strong announces Derbyshire date - here's how to get tickets

Count Arthur Strong

HIs live show And This Is Me, touring to Buxton Opera House on May 26, 2022, follows the popular character’s ten national tours, 15 years of his multi award-winning radio show and three series of his BAFTA nominated TV sitcom.

On the tour Arthur will be talking about himself, a topic that had never occurred to him before because of him being so magnanimous.

His breakthrough came at the Edinburgh Fringe when he performed his Forgotten Egypt show in 2002. He went on to become a Fringe institution with his famed lecture talks.

Steve Delaney created Count Arthur Strong whilst studying at the Central School of Speech and Drama in the Eighties. During the Nineties he resurrected the character for an outing to a London pub and on the following day retired from acting to focus his career on Arthur.