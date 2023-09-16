Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Battle Cry, a powerful and moving exploration of war, is a one-man play starring Steve Cowley who is a familiar face to north Derbyshire theatregoers.

Steve will be performing Battle Cry on September 30 at The Playhouse, Storforth Lane, Hasland where he has trod the stage many times as a member of Hasland Theatre Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This challenging and thought-provoking play follows Adam as he recounts his experiences in war, the horrors he witnessed, and the heavy toll this took on him. Steve’s characterisation of the tormented former soldier won the best performance award at Birminghamfest 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Cowley will perform Battle Cry at The Playhouse, Storforth Lane, Hasland on September 30, 2023.

The production has attracted universal acclaim from veterans and non-veterans. Steve said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Royal British Legion (Chesterfield branch) with this performance. During the last two and a half years of touring the play, so many veterans have reached out to us after seeing or hearing about the show and the positive effect it has had on them. Now we hope we can help any former soldier (or anyone) from Chesterfield who is suffering from PTSD to realise, it’s ok to not be ok, moreover, that it’s ok to talk.”

Production company Madam Renards has worked with writer and film director Dougie Brimson (Green Street) to create a new film version of Battle Cry, which is currently touring festivals around the world.

The stage play will take up a residency at the Theatre Royal, Plymouth later this year.