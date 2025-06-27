Mark Gwynne Jones has been recording the sounds and stories of the Peak District for several year (photo: Dave Imms)

Derbyshire born poet and recording artist Mark Gwynne Jones will perform his award-winning show Voices From The Peak as part of Ashbourne Festival.

Mark’s show at St John’s Church in Ashbourne on July 2, 2025 will combine spoken word, soundscape and film from the Peak District.

He said: “For some years I’ve been recording the voices, wildlife and atmospheres of the region to create six audio artworks - each following a different story. From shepherds who talk of sheep with supernatural powers for forecasting snow, to the farmer who describes a river in flood as “angry” - people’s stories and the way we use words reveal rich connections to the landscape.”

Reflecting on childhood experiences and encounters with poachers, cave dwellers, and mineral miners - Mark’s funny and absorbing performance evokes a landscape rich with both beauty and danger. Along the way he shares memories of big winters, thoughts on the origins of well dressing, and people’s reactions to the return of ravens to the Peak District following an absence of 150 years.

Mark created the Voices from the Peak soundscape in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Peak District National Park in 2021. His one-man show Voices from the Peak – Live! – was developed from the award-winning audio interpretation of people and place. The show won the award for Excellence in Spoken Word at Buxton Festival Fringe.

Winner of four festival fringe awards for Best Spoken Word, Mark has published five collections of poetry and appeared in numerous anthologies.

Tickets for his show in Ashbourne cost £15, call 0333 666 3366.