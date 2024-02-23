News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Audience will play a part in shaping Jason Byrne's No Show performance in Sheffield

Comedian Jason Byrne is counting on audience interaction to help him shape his latest live show which is touring to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 05:30 GMT
Jason Byrne will perform his No Show at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall on November 14, 2024.Jason Byrne will perform his No Show at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall on November 14, 2024.
Jason Byrne will perform his No Show at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall on November 14, 2024.

Titlled No Show, because it has no comedy safety net and there’s no show like a Jason Byrne No Show, this brave presentation tours to Sheffield City Hall’s Memorial Hall on November 14, 2024.

Props will be used in Jason’s performance by the end of which the audience will have experienced a once in a lifetime show or No Show.

Tickets cost £31.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Related topics:SheffieldTickets