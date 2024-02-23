Audience will play a part in shaping Jason Byrne's No Show performance in Sheffield
Comedian Jason Byrne is counting on audience interaction to help him shape his latest live show which is touring to Sheffield.
Titlled No Show, because it has no comedy safety net and there’s no show like a Jason Byrne No Show, this brave presentation tours to Sheffield City Hall’s Memorial Hall on November 14, 2024.
Props will be used in Jason’s performance by the end of which the audience will have experienced a once in a lifetime show or No Show.
Tickets cost £31.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk