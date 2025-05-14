A visual artist and raconteur will take an audience in Chesterfield on a journey through 20th century history and politics, told through artworks that he has constructed from his childhood toys.

Chris Dobrowolski is bringing his Toy (S)Tories presentation to St Leonard’s Church, Spital on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Toy S(Tories) sees 55-year-old Chris explore the absurdities of modern living through his art interwoven with a real-life quest to uncover secrets about his family history. He digs up some metaphorical ghosts of the past, as well as a real German tank dating from the Second World War.

Part stand-up comedy, part performance lecture, Toy (S)Tories takes the audience on an irreverent, acutely-observed storytelling adventure.

Tickets cost £15, to check availability, go to www.spitalarts.org, email: [email protected] or call 01246 220741