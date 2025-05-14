Artworks made from toys take Chesterfield audience on a storytelling adventure
Chris Dobrowolski is bringing his Toy (S)Tories presentation to St Leonard’s Church, Spital on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
Toy S(Tories) sees 55-year-old Chris explore the absurdities of modern living through his art interwoven with a real-life quest to uncover secrets about his family history. He digs up some metaphorical ghosts of the past, as well as a real German tank dating from the Second World War.
Part stand-up comedy, part performance lecture, Toy (S)Tories takes the audience on an irreverent, acutely-observed storytelling adventure.
Tickets cost £15, to check availability, go to www.spitalarts.org, email: [email protected] or call 01246 220741