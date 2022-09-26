Arctic Monkeys announce two shows in Sheffield - here's how to get tickets

Arctic Monkeys will play at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, on June 9 and 10, 2023 (photo: Zachery Michael)

Tickets for the Sheffield shows on June 9 and 10,2023, at Hillsborough Park go on sale this Friday, September 30. A fan pre-sale will begin on Thursday, September 29 at 9am.

The Arctic Monkeys forthcoming album The Car is due out on October 21 and is available to order now via the band’s website, https://store.arcticmonkeys.com. Those who pre-order the new album from the band’s official webstore before 3pm on Wednesday, September 28, will get access to the fan pre-sale.

The Hives and The Mysterines are special guests on the 13-date tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, the first single from the Arctic Monkeys’ forthcoming album, was released in August.

In a distinguished 20-year career, the Arctic Monkeys made history as the first independent label band to debut at number one in the UK with their first five albums.

They have won seven Brit Awards, being the first band to do the double by winning Best British Group and British Album of the Year three times. They scooped the Mercury Prize for their 2004 album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, an Ivor Novello Award, and 20 NME Awards. The band have been nominated for five Grammy awards and received nominations for the Mercury Prize in 2007, 2013 and 2018.