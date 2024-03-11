Andrew Bird performs at the Blessington Carriage, Derby on April 15, 2024.

Four comedians will be performing at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on Aprl 15, 2024.

Topping the bill is Andrew Bird, whose credits include The Russell Howard Hour on television, supporting Michael McIntyre’s recent arena shows and supporting Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on tour. Andrew is renowned for his superbly crafted funny anecdotes which captivate his audiences.

Up and coming comedians, Ryan Stephenson, Jamie Douglas and Tom Towelling will be the supporting acts.

Spiky MIke willl bring his trademark energy and chat to the compere’s role.

Tickets £7 in advance, call 01332 365988.