Andre Rieu's summer concert from Maastricht, Love Is All Around, will be screened in Derbyshire.

Every year tens of thousands of people from around the world make the pilgrimage to see the King of Waltz perform his summer concert in the stunning Vrijthof Square which hosts André and his world-renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Now for 2023, André will share on the big screen his brand-new summer concert, Love Is All Around, where everyone is invited to come together to immerse themselves in this wonderful music and entertainment experience.

Love Is All Around will be shown at the Ritz, Belper on August 26 at 7pm and on August 27 at 2pm and at the Odeon in Derby on August 26 at 3pm and 7pm and on August 27 at 3pm.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, the full-length concert will transport the audience to the magnificent open-air concert in Maastricht’s historic medieval square - featuring popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and of course, joyous waltzes - in the comfort of their local cinema with breath-taking camera work, world-class production values and glorious sound.

Expect fan favourites, special guest soloists, a gospel choir, and André’s trademark humour in an unforgettable concert perfect to share with friends, family and loved ones. Long-time cinema host, Charlotte Hawkins (Classic FM, Good Morning Britain) will delve behind the scenes to provide access and a stage-side interview with André exclusive to cinema audiences.

“Love is the music of our hearts, and it knows no boundaries. It is the most wonderful form of emotion and the most beautiful melody that we can play in our lives. I wish you all much love and music and I hope you will enjoy this year’s Maastricht concert full of joy and romance in your local cinema” says André.