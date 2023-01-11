Liam Brennan in An Inspector Calls (photo: Mark Douet)

Liam Brennan will reprise his role as Inspector Goole, having played the part during previous UK tours. His other theatre credits include Richard III and Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Globe, and Diary of a Madman for which he was awarded best actor at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016. The cast of An Inspector Calls will include Christine Kavanagh, Jeffrey Harmer, Simon Cotton, Evlyne Oyedokun, George Rowlands and Frances Campbell.

JB Priestley’s brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy. Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First World War, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home. Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

An Inspector Calls, directed by Stephen Daldry, will visit Nottingham Theatre Royal from January 17 to 21 and Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 2 to 6, 2023.

In the 30 years since its first performance at the National Theatre in 1992, Stephen Daldry’s production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than five million theatregoers worldwide. An Inspector Calls is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre’s history.

Now world-renowned as one of Britain’s leading theatre and film directors, Stephen Daldry has received Academy Award nominations for his films The Reader, The Hours, Billy Elliot and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. Most recently he has directed several episodes of the Netflix smash hit series The Crown, for which he is also producer.

Daldry’s multi award-winning production of Billy Elliot The Musical ran for 11 incredible years at the Victoria Palace before embarking on a national tour. His recent West End theatre work includes David Hare’s Skylight at the Wyndham’s Theatre and Peter Morgan’s The Audience at the Apollo Theatre.

