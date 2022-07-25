American Four Tops reach out to Chesterfield music lovers

The tribute artists will perform all of the hits of the Four Tops during their show on Friday, August 12.

Reach Out, Baby I Need Your Loving, Walk Away Renee, Same Old Song, Loco in Acapulco, Standing In the Shadow, Bernadette and other classic hits from the golden era will be rolled out during this night of nostalgia.

The audience will be treated to songs made famous by the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Gaye, Ben E King and many more Motown and soul legends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American Four Tops will sing soul and Motown hits at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Expect to hear powerful vocals and splendid harmonies while watching high stepping dance routines in a show which is guaranteed to satisfy the soul and get people dancing all night long.

The American Four Tops Show, presented by Soul Satisfaction Entertainments, features singers who have toured extensively and are particularly well known in Germany, Holland, Belgium, Spain and Ireland.