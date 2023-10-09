Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A day of fun is on the cards on Sunday, November 19 including photo opportunities with Paddington Bear, live festive entertainment and shopping for unique gifts at the stalls.

The big switch-on will light up the town at 4.45pm but in the run-up to the main event here will be lots of attractions to keep young and old happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddington will meet families from 12 noon to 3.30pm outside the Visitor Information Centre in New Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walkabout entertainment in the market area will incude Jacks of Frost (12 noon to 3.30pm), John Hicks (12.30pm-3.45pm), Carol Singing Christmas Crackers (12.40pm-5.20pm), National ELF Service (1pm-5pm), Sid Bowfin’s Christmas Classics (1.50pm-4.30pm) and Halo (2pm-3.50pm),

Chesterfield’s Rose Choir will be entertaining in the Market Place from 1.05pm until 2.45pm, the Phoenix Concert Band will be playing at Central Pavement from 12.30pm until 3.20pm and the Pantonics All Stars Steel Band will be performing outside the old M&S store on Knifesmithgate between 12 midday and 4pm.

The Crooked Spire Church will be open from 12noon to 5pm to enable visitors to look at the annual Festival of Christmas Trees and be open to visitors from 12noon to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re travelling to the Christmas lights switch-on and market, don’t forget that people living in Chesterfield borough can park for free in the council-run car parks provided their residents pass is displayed in their vehicle.

*Makers, crafters and independent retailers are being invited to book a stall on Chesterfield Market for the Christmas lights switch on.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, borough council cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We always get lots of visitors to our Christmas Lights Switch On event and this a great opportunity for both experienced and new market traders to come to Chesterfield and help kickstart Christmas. Please book online as soon as possible or get in touch with our team directly if you need any help.”