All-night movie marathon at Derbyshire venue offers Lord Of The Rings trilogy, The Notebook, 10 Things I Hate About You, Clueless and Mean Girls
Pyjamas are optional, caffeine is essential for A Sleepover At QUAD! (12A) and The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy All Nighter (12A) at Derby QUAD, both on April 6, 2024.
A Sleepover At QUAD! will flash back to your youth with a selection of four classic teen films: The Notebook (2004), 10 Things I Hate About You (1999),
Clueless (1995) and the highly anticipated Mean Girls (2024). Whether you’ve never seen them before, or this is the 50th time, these classic movies are
bound to get you feeling nostalgic. The movie marathon will run from 8.30pm until around 6.30am and is the perfect opportunity to bring together your friends and family of all ages to enjoy.
Elsewhere in the Sir John Hurt cinema, The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy All Nighter will embark on an epic journey across Middle Earth and through the
night! Beginning with The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001), the audience will travel to The Two Towers (2002) before keeping an appointment for The Return Of The King (2003).
The QUAD café bar will remain open for the duration of the event for refreshments in the breaks between the films.
Tickets for both A Sleepover At QUAD! and The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy All Nighter are priced at £25 (standard) and £22.50 (concessions) and are
available to purchase now via the QUAD website or call 01332 290 606.