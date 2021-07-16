Alex Leam tests Edinburgh Fringe show at The Crafty Clowne Comedy Club

Alex Leam will present his latest creation about playing music for a living at The Crafty Clowne pub, Clowne, on July 20, 2021.

Compere Greg Philips, who launched the pub’s comedy venture in May, said: “Alex headlined the first comedy night; he had the audience fully engaged and laughing a lot so it will be an absolute privilege to see his full Edinburgh show The Joy of Decks, with three special guest comedians also on the bill. Alex has been on the circuit for over ten years and is very, very good.”

Greg, who lives in Clowne and operates under the name of Laffa Cake Comedy, is delighted with the response to the club. He said: “Our first couple of nights saw attendances of around 50-60 people, which is incredible.The Crafty Clowne Comedy Club is quickly becoming known for its fantastic atmosphere and I have acts from all over wanting to come and do it. Our headline act in July, Graham Whistler, came all the way from Bournemouth. I have acts booked until October.“

On August 12, a seven strong line-up of comedians will entertain at the pub, headlined by Nottingham’s Ishi Khan who has written rtwo full festival shows. Ishi will be supported by Jack Kelly and Ryan Kenny, both from Manchester, John Morris and Kitty Messalina, who are based in Nottingham, Mark Antony of Wakefield and Simon Hall from Bedford.