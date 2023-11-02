Ten strangers lured to a solitary mansion provide the premise for a thrilling stage adaptation of the best selling crime novel of all time.

Katy Stephens in And Then There Were None, running at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from November 7 to 11, 2023 (photo: Manuel Harlan)

All the guests invited by a host who fails to show up to the house off the Devon coastline have something to hide and something to fear in Agatha Christie’s intriguing tale And Then There Were None.

This edge-of-the seat thriller will be staged at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from November 7 to 11, 2023.

Lucy Bailey, director of Witness for the Prosecution now in its sixth year in London, helms the touring production of And Then There Were None.

The cast includes Andrew Lancel, who played Carla Connor’s former business partner and love interest Frank Foster in Coronation Street, DI Neil Manson in The Bill and the leading role of Dr Andrew Collin in the medical drama Cardiac Arrest. He was cast as DS Paul Sampson in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe which was broadcast in 2022. Andrew’s numerous theatre credits include playing former Beatles manager Brian Epstein in a touring production of Cilla The Musical, five years after he played the character in Epstein – The Man Who Made The Beatles which premiered in Liverpool before transferring to the West End.

Bob Barrett, who is best known for his role as Dr Sacha Levy in BBC 1’s medical drama Holby City will be treading the boards in And Then There Were None. Bob, who has been an actor for more than three decades, has more than 30 West End and UK credits to his name including playing Malvolio in the Propellor production of Twelfth Night at the Old Vic and on a UK tour.

David Yelland, whose roles include Poirot, Foyle’s War and The Crown, will play Judge Wargrave in this gripping play.

Joseph Beattie, who played Trevor Taylor in Silent Witness, was cast as Robert Pullman in six episodes of Holby City and took the role of Cooper in the film Velvet Goldmine, will be among the performers at Sheffield Lyceum.

And Then There Were None will also feature Oliver Clayton (National Youth Theatre and The Play That Goes Wrong), Jeffery Kissoon (National Theatre and Complicite, Allelujah!), Nicola May-Taylor (Rutherford and Son), Louise McNulty (Emmerdale), Katy Stephens (RSC,Globe and London’s Burning), Lucie Tregear (The Country Wife), Sophie Walter (The Girl On The Train) and Matt Weyland (Witness For The Prosecution).