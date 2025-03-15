Blackeyed Theatre's production of Dracula will be presented at the Winding Wheel Theatre on March 18 and 19, 2025 (photo: Karl Andre Smit)

Horror fans are in for a fang-tastic show when a production of Dracula tours to Chesterfield.

The time is 1897 and a small group of young men and women, led by Professor van Helsing, are plunged into an epic struggle for survival. This gothic thriller stretches from London through provincial England to the mountainous wastes of Transylvania.

Nick Lane, who has adapted Bram Stoker’s iconic tale for the stage and directs this production of Dracula, said: “I’m always excited to work with Blackeyed Theatre and Dracula is such a cracking work – tense, dense and dripping with menace. I wanted to tell the classic story, but also to try and explore certain elements within it in a slightly different way.”

Dracula will run at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Tuesday, March 18 and Wenesday, March 19, 2025. The production features a haunting soundscape, powerful performances and innovative design.

Pele Kelland-Beau, Richard Keightley, Marie Osman, Harry Rundle, Maya-Nika Bewley and David Chafer bring the story of Dracula to life on stage (photo: Karl Andre Smit)

Adrian McDougall, artistic director of Blackeyed Theatre, said: “Dracula gives audiences a little bit of everything and really encapsulates what Blackeyed Theatre is all about – telling fantastic stories with passion, originality and unashamed theatricality. And I’m proud that it furthers our mission to help ensure regional audiences get choice when it comes to high quality theatre.”

The cast includes Maya-Nika Bewley playing Mina Harker/Dr Hennessey, David Chafer (Abraham van Helsing/Count Dracula), Richard Keightley (Dr John Seward/Count Dracula), Pelé Kelland-Beau (Jonathan Harker/Quincey Morris), Marie Osman (Lucy Westenra/Renfield) and Harry Rundle (Arthur Holmwood/Count Dracula).

Performances of Dracula at the Winding Wheel Theatre start at 7.30pm on March 18 and 19 and there is a matinee on Wednesday, March 19 at 2pm. The production, which includes gun shot, haze, strobe and flashing lights, is suitable for 12+ years.

Tickets cost £25.20 (standard), £23.20 (concessions/Friends of Pomegranate), £15.20 (schools). Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222. Gun Shot, Haze, Strobe & Flashing Lights

*Dracula has a special place in the history of Derbyshire theatre. The fang-toothed fiend first stepped on stage at Derby’s old Grand Theatre 101 years ago and has outlived the venue which closed in 1950.