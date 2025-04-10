Acrobats and dancers paired with music of Celine Dion in Cirque de Celine touring to Sheffield

Cirque de Celine -My Heart Will Go On Tribute will be performed at Sheffield City Hall on April 11, 2025 (photo: Besnik Quemaj)Cirque de Celine -My Heart Will Go On Tribute will be performed at Sheffield City Hall on April 11, 2025 (photo: Besnik Quemaj)
Circus performers are paired with the music of Celine Dion in a spectacular show tour to Sheffield.

Acrobats and dancers will match the beat of Celine’s unforgettable hits including My Heart Will Go On, The Power of Love, Because You Loved Me and It’s All Coming Back To Me.

Cirque de Celine – My Heart Will Go On is a magical night of dance and melody which will be hosted at Sheffield City Hall on April 11, 2025.

Kerry Carlton of show producer Carlton Entertainment said: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time. The production features a talented cast of musicians and singers who lead audiences on a magical ride through four decades of hits."

Tickets for Cirque de Celine – My Heart Will Go On Tribute cost £31.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

