Abba Fever will perform at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield on September 27, 2025.

Pull on your platform boots and get ready to have the time of your life as a Dancing Queen when an Abba tribute band perform in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casa Hotel is hosting Abba Fever Tribute Night on June 27 offering fans of Sweden’s hottest musical exports the chance to rewind the timeless classic hits.

Live vocals, stunning musicianship, authentic costumes and exciting choreography all contribute to a spectacular show which will entice the audience to its feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The setlist will feature all the Abba favourites from an incredible back catalogue which includes Waterloo, Does Your Mother Know, Super Trouper, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Mama Mia, Take A Chance On Me and Dancing Queen.

Paired with a three-course meal, this will be a night that anyone who loves Abba’s songs won’t want to miss.

The menu offers a choice of dishes with starters of Greek Salad or White Bean and Thyme Soup, mains of Lemon Chicken or Spanakopita Spinach & Broccoli Filo Pastry Pie accompanied by vegetables and dessert of Greek Honey Cake or Apricot Pavlova.

Tickets, including the meal, cost £45 per person. The event, which is available for 18+ years, starts at 6.30pm and the food is served at 7.30pm. A DJ will be playing tunes to suit all tastes during the course of the evening. Casa Hotel is offering a special package for £195 which includes two tickets for the Abba Fever tribute and a room with everything you’ll need.

To book, go to [email protected], via telephone on 01246 245999.