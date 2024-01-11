A jukebox musical featuring more than 30 crowd-pleasing songs from the hit factory of Stock, Aitken,Waterman will be lighting up Sheffield Lyceum Theatre.

I Should Be So Lucky is a story of love, laughter and last-minute getaways as a wedding is called off but the honeymoon is still on.

The show features music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue (I Should Be So Lucky) who makes a digital appearance during the show, Rick Astley (Never Gonna Give You Up), Jason Donovan (Especially for You) and Bananarama (Love in The First Degree).

Created by Debbie Isitt (director and writer of the hit Nativity! franchise), the musical is choreographed by Jason Gilkison (lead choreographer for Strictly Come Dancing).