The 80’s Bash at Queen’s Park on June 28 will include the epic anthems of Bon Jovi and Queen and the iconic sounds of Blondie, ABBA, Duran Duran and Eurythmics. This hit-filled concert of classics celebrates the golden decade of music.

Led by a West End band and singers, this sensational party of pop and rock will have the audience singing and dancing all night long!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This two-hour concert, which will take place the week before the BRM Solicitors Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, is the latest music event to be hosted at Queen’ Park, following on from An Evening of Queen and An Evening of ABBA in recent years.