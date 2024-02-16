80's Bash is coming to Chesterfield Queen's Park
The 80’s Bash at Queen’s Park on June 28 will include the epic anthems of Bon Jovi and Queen and the iconic sounds of Blondie, ABBA, Duran Duran and Eurythmics. This hit-filled concert of classics celebrates the golden decade of music.
Led by a West End band and singers, this sensational party of pop and rock will have the audience singing and dancing all night long!
This two-hour concert, which will take place the week before the BRM Solicitors Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, is the latest music event to be hosted at Queen’ Park, following on from An Evening of Queen and An Evening of ABBA in recent years.
A very limited number of Super Early Bird tickets for this summer’s 80’s Bash are now on sale with adults starting at just £17 and juniors from £5! For tickets, go to https://derbyshireccc.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/80s_hits__chesterfield