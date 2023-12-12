News you can trust since 1855
14 pictures show panto magic as Aladdin lights up Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre

Panto magic is lighting up the stage of Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre where families have the chance to cheer the hero and boo the baddie.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT

This year audiences watching Aladdin will be taken on an adventurous trip from Widow Twankey’s launderette to a cave full of sparkling jewels before a magic carpet ride of fun and fantasy.

The cast is headed by Anne Hegarty, best known as The Governess from television show The Chase, who plays the Empress with the power to decide whether to grant Aladdin’s wish to marry.

Find out whether dreams come true by watching the panto which is running at the Winding Wheel Theatre until January 2, 2024.

Nigel Clarke and Kristel Herrara play sweethearts Aladdin and Jasmine.

1. Chesterfeld panto

Nigel Clarke and Kristel Herrara play sweethearts Aladdin and Jasmine. Photo: Em Coulter

Aaron Steadman (Widow Twankey) and Jo Osmond (Spirit of the Ring) in a belly dance.

2. Chesterfield panto

Aaron Steadman (Widow Twankey) and Jo Osmond (Spirit of the Ring) in a belly dance. Photo: Em Coulter

Tony Rudd revs up the audience in his role as Wishee Washee.

3. Chesterfield panto

Tony Rudd revs up the audience in his role as Wishee Washee. Photo: Em Coulter

Anne Hegarty plays the all-powerful Empress.

4. Chesterfield panto

Anne Hegarty plays the all-powerful Empress. Photo: Em Coulter

