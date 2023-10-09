The Vicar Lane Pumpkin Patch is back for 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The FREE Pumpkin Patch will be returning to Vicar Lane on Saturday 21st October. From 10am – 3pm, a whole range of spooktacular activities will be on offer for all the family to enjoy.

Visitors can take their pick of pumpkins* from the patch, and join in with lots of fang-tastic fun brewed up by the trio of witches.

Spellbinding makeovers will also be available from a themed face painter throughout the day, so visitors can transform into their favourite spine-chilling characters.

Halloween at Vicar Lane

All activities are FREE and fancy dress is welcome!

With spooky season just around the corner, Vicar Lane boasts a great range of stores meaning getting Halloween ready has never been easier!

With stores including Claire’s, Superdrug, New Look and Iceland, everything from fancy dress to trick and treat goodies can be found at Vicar Lane.

Sarah Bowler, Tenant and Community Liaison Manager said: “We are so excited to welcome local families back to Vicar Lane to get involved in lots of exciting Halloween activities. It’s sure to be a great day out for all!”

For more information please visit: https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/.