The Ultimate Christmas Party with a Twist: Chesterfield’s first daytime '90s reunion hits Real Time Live
On Saturday 13th December, Real Time Live will host the town’s very first Daytime 90s Reunion Xmas Party, giving partygoers the chance to relive the soundtrack of their youth without the late-night hangover.
This nostalgic celebration runs from 3pm to 7pm, so you can dance to '90s anthems, belt out the classics, and still be home in time for Strictly. Expect a playlist packed with Britpop, boybands, and all the tunes that defined the decade – plus festive cheer and a few Christmas surprises.
Early bird tickets are just £10 and are already expected to fly. So dust off your dancing shoes, grab your mates, and make this Christmas one to remember – without staying up past midnight.
Event details:
Saturday 13th December | 3pm–7pm | Real Time Live, Chesterfield
18+ only | Early bird tickets £10 at: https://bit.ly/90sDaytimePartyChesterfieldDec2025