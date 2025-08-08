The Ultimate Christmas Party with a Twist: Chesterfield’s first daytime '90s reunion hits Real Time Live

By Neil Anderson
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 14:52 BST
Event flyerplaceholder image
Event flyer
Chesterfield is about to join one of the UK’s hottest trends – daytime clubbing for grown-ups.

On Saturday 13th December, Real Time Live will host the town’s very first Daytime 90s Reunion Xmas Party, giving partygoers the chance to relive the soundtrack of their youth without the late-night hangover.

This nostalgic celebration runs from 3pm to 7pm, so you can dance to '90s anthems, belt out the classics, and still be home in time for Strictly. Expect a playlist packed with Britpop, boybands, and all the tunes that defined the decade – plus festive cheer and a few Christmas surprises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Early bird tickets are just £10 and are already expected to fly. So dust off your dancing shoes, grab your mates, and make this Christmas one to remember – without staying up past midnight.

Celebrating the '90s at Real Time Liveplaceholder image
Celebrating the '90s at Real Time Live

Event details:

Saturday 13th December | 3pm–7pm | Real Time Live, Chesterfield

18+ only | Early bird tickets £10 at: https://bit.ly/90sDaytimePartyChesterfieldDec2025

Related topics:ChesterfieldBritpop
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice