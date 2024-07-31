The Tent People are coming to New Mills and bringing Olympians with them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From August 2nd to 4th, The Tent People are bringing their tent to New Mills for a weekend of Olympic celebrations. Not only will their famous tent be at St. George’s Hall and Gardens, but four local Olympians will also be joining the celebrations.

The Tent People are thrilled to announce their next pop-up event, "On Tour in New Mills," happening from August 2nd to August 4th at St. George’s Church and Hall, New Mills. This weekend promises a huge array of fun activities and Olympic-themed celebrations, all free to attend and perfect for the whole family.

The celebrations kick off on Friday, August 2nd, with Marple Vinyl Night from 6-10pm. Enjoy fantastic DJ performances and an energetic atmosphere, with £3.50 pints available during our Happy Hour from 7-9pm.

Saturday, August 3rd, features a real highlight of the weekend: talks from an Olympic panel in aid of Ride for Charlie. If you have any budding sportspeople in the family, you won’t want to miss this. From 3-4pm, you’ll have the opportunity to meet and hear from four incredible local Olympians.

Vicki Hayles is a former British swimmer, double Olympian, and Channel swimmer. She is currently working in elite sport as a sports therapist, helping athletes achieve their goals.

is a former British swimmer, double Olympian, and Channel swimmer. She is currently working in elite sport as a sports therapist, helping athletes achieve their goals. Ben Connor is a current athlete who ran in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics. He has an impressive range in professional running.

is a current athlete who ran in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics. He has an impressive range in professional running. Nick Craig is an Olympian from the Sydney 2000 Games, widely regarded as the GOAT in cyclo-cross and mountain biking. His career spans decades, and he is also the father of Charlie Craig. We are honouring Charlie’s memory at this event by supporting Ride for Charlie.

is an Olympian from the Sydney 2000 Games, widely regarded as the GOAT in cyclo-cross and mountain biking. His career spans decades, and he is also the father of Charlie Craig. We are honouring Charlie’s memory at this event by supporting Ride for Charlie. Rob Hayles is a former professional cyclist with three Olympic medals and two World Championship titles. A former BBC and Eurosport commentator, he is now semi-retired and making bespoke Jewellery in the Peak District.

Joss, Event Director, says, "We are so completely overwhelmed by the excitement and anticipation around this event. To have four amazing Olympians coming along to talk is just incredible. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the people of New Mills to sit back, watch, and celebrate the Olympics while being inspired by individuals who have achieved great success and worked tirelessly in the sporting industry. Coupling this with raising money for a charity such as Ride for Charlie is also an incredible privilege."

Following the panel, DJ Elsie and DJ Kingsize will host a discussion on rave culture from 6-7pm, leading into New Mills’ first-ever Rave Olympics from 7-10pm. This event promises high-energy music and a vibrant atmosphere.

On Sunday, August 4th, the fun continues with the most ridiculous Silly Olympics from 2-4pm. This family-friendly event includes games and activities designed to entertain and engage visitors of all ages. We need ten teams of four, so we encourage as many people as possible to come down and join us. There will be games ranging from hobbyhorse racing to land swimming - it’s definitely an event not to be missed.

The weekend concludes with live music from Calico from 4-5pm, providing a more relaxing end to an exciting weekend.

Everyone is welcome to this community-focused event, which is entirely free to attend. No booking is required, just turn up and enjoy the weekend.

Food and drink will be available on-site throughout the event. The Tent People Pizza Pop-Up will be serving pizza from Friday through Sunday, and on Saturday and Sunday, they will be joined by Tapas Disco, serving up paella and authentic tapas.

The Tent People are proud to support Ride for Charlie through this event. By participating, you are directly supporting this amazing charity while also helping us bring high-quality arts and performances to rural areas, create jobs, and strengthen the community.