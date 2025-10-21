The Story of Riber Castle. Public event Thursday, November 6

Riber Castle dominates the skyline above Matlock. It is not a medieval castle but was built as a family home by John Smedley between 1862 and 1868.

Jane Middleton-Smith, the Archivist for John Smedleys at Lea, will give an illustrated presentation on the how the castle was built and what has happened to it over the succeeding 157 years.

The event is being organised by Matlock Civic Association (MCA) and will be in The Imperial Rooms, Matlock on Thursday, November 6 starting at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

The presentation will include some never-before-seen photos telling a story of opulence followed by decline to a ruin and now the start of its rebirth.

Riber Castle in 1915. On a treeless hilltop overlooking Matlock

This story starts with John Smedley, a factory owner from Lea Bridge who has become known as ‘the man who made Matlock’. He was a believer in hydropathy which, before modern medicine, was seen as a cure for many ailments. It involved the application of water to the body in showers and baths accompanied by massages.

Smedley established his first Hydro Hotel on Matlock Bank in 1853 and it was startlingly successful. It is now County Hall. With his wealth Smedley chose to build his new, grand family home at Riber, halfway between his factory and his Hydro. It was a difficult site but he persevered and it was built remarkably quickly. He called it ‘Riber Castle’ reflecting its towers and battlements.

After the deaths of John Smedley and then his wife, Caroline, the Castle became a school. During the Second World War it was used as a Government Food Store but it then fell into ruin, losing its roof and windows. For many years the ruin became the heart of a wildlife park. Now the Wright family are steadily restoring the Castle - the next stage in its story. There is now a new roof and new windows with the interior transformed into new apartments.

MCA’s Chairman, Tony Symes said… “We all know Riber Castle as a landscape feature and many of us will remember it as the Wildlife Park but few of us know the fascinating story of this well-loved building and the challenges it has faced over the years.”