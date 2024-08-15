The Red Lion Pub unveils new lodge extension in Kegworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kegworth, Leicestershire - 15th August 2024 – The Red Lion Pub is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand-new Lodge extension, a versatile space designed to cater to the diverse needs of our community. Located in the heart of Kegworth, the Lodge is set to become the premier venue for a wide range of events, from business meetings and local club gatherings to private celebrations such as birthdays, engagements, wedding receptions, wakes, christenings, and baby showers.

The Lodge is equipped with top-of-the-line amenities, including two very large HDTVs and the fastest WiFi available in the area, ensuring seamless connectivity for all guests. The space comfortably seats up to 100 people and can be reserved for private functions, providing a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Key features of The Red Lion Lodge include:

Professional Sound & Lighting: Ideal for creating the perfect ambiance for any event.

Instagram-Friendly Neon / LED Sign: A chic and modern touch for memorable photos.

Flexible Food Options: Catering to a variety of tastes and dietary requirements.

Access to The Best Bar in NW Leicestershire: Ensuring guests enjoy top-quality beverages.

Bi-fold Doors to the Beer Garden: Enhancing the indoor-outdoor experience for guests.

Additionally, we are excited to offer free monthly live musical entertainment on Saturday nights, both in the Lodge and in our car park space, which can be transformed into a festival-style stage. These events promise to provide vibrant and enjoyable experiences for all attendees.

Book Your Event at The Red Lion Lodge

The Red Lion Lodge Extension is now open for bookings and ready to host your next event. Whether it's a corporate function or a celebratory gathering, our dedicated team is here to ensure your event is a success.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at redlionkegworth.co.uk