The Olympics are coming to Carsington Water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Junior Olympians are being challenged to show off their sporting skills when summer events are hosted at Severn Trent’s Carsington Water – just in time for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

All eyes from across the globe might be on France’s capital city for the special event, but not to be outdone, Carsington will be playing host to their own version of the games.

The Rural Olympics will be going ahead for a friendly competition, which will see an activity course set up and families able to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be hay bale hurdles, a cow slalom and an egg and spoon challenge for everyone to take on and see who takes first place on the winner’s podium.

Carsington Water

But that’s not all, there will also be a game of giant connect 4, giant Jenga or badminton on offer and Severn Trent’s Education Team will also be on hand to entertain everyone.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, July 31st between 11am and 3pm and is free to all.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “With the Olympics going ahead this year, we thought it was the perfect time to host our own version for families to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event is perfect for all the family, and it is a chance to get out and about, get active and enjoy the great outdoors.

“But if the Olympics aren’t your thing, we have an array of other events and activities at Carsington to keep everyone entertained this summer and we look forward to welcoming everyone along.”

Along with the Rural Olympics, Carsington will also be hosting a Move with Nature free trail between July 27th and August 11th.

Free to all, visitors can test their knowledge with nature quiz and test their skills trying out some of nature's key movements. There is no trail sheet, visitors just follow the markers around Stones Island, and they are being encouraged to share their photos and videos on social media #STmovewithnaturetrail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsington Water is the ninth largest reservoir in England and was officially opened by the Queen in May 1992.

Nestled between Wirksworth and Kniveton, Carsington has plenty of activities, walks and volunteering opportunities for everyone to take part in.

The site has three walking routes, ranging from a short accessible one-mile loop to a more challenging 7.5-mile full circular route around the reservoir, allowing everyone to take in the breathtaking views of Carsington by foot.

A haven for wildlife and perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching with four fantastic hides and binoculars available to rent from the RSPB shop on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsington Sports and Leisure offer a range of watersports such as rowing, canoeing, windsurfing, kayaking. They also offer bike hire and fishing.