The National Videogame Museum lights up the festive season

A festive fusion of classic gaming and modern technology arrives at The National Videogame Museum this December with Illuminate The Play, their new Christmas programme.

Launching on the 21st December, visitors can experience a radiant collection of new LED games designed by indie developers, while Virtual Reality also makes its debut featuring an immersive version of a retro classic.

Celebrating independent innovation, visitors will be able to control light itself in three fun, inventive and mesmerising games. These new exhibits include “Line Wobbler” by Robin Baumgarten, an award winning experiment in minimalist game design. Players use a simple spring-based mechanism to control lights, navigate them through a five metre long LED strip display, ‘wobbling’ the controller to defeat enemies in an eye-catching light based adventure.

Accessible for all ages and only playable at the NVM, other LED experiences include, “Glow Golf” by Alex Johansson and “Tap o’ War” created by the NVM’s own team. Fun for all the family, Glow Golf mimics teeing off on a bright green display using an unusual spring-loaded handle, while Tap o’ War swaps the traditional rope for red versus blue lights and pits players against friends in a button bashing battle.

Tee off and play a unique LED version of golf.

Additionally, NVM visitors can also experience Virtual Reality as they are transported into the hypnotic world of “Tetris Effect”. Presented as a complete sensory experience, players can enjoy the PlayStation’s VR capabilities with this modern and immersive take on the block building classic featuring unique music, sounds and special effects.

John O’Shea, Creative Director & Co-CEO of the National Videogame Museum said, “At the National Videogame Museum we are always looking to present new and exciting ways to play videogames. The artists and creators behind ‘Illuminate the Play’ have been tremendously creative in making these imaginative experiences for everyone to enjoy.”

Running throughout the holiday period until the 5th of January 2025, Illuminate The Play is set to light up young minds and spark joy in players of all ages.

Illuminate The Play:

21st December - 5th January

Head to the NVM website or festive opening times and to book tickets.