The Limelight Orchestra Live at Duffield Cricket Ground
Pure Ibiza Classical at Duffield Cricket Ground: Friday 20th June 2025
Derbyshire music lovers are in for a treat as the acclaimed Limelight Orchestra headlines a new family-friendly festival event this year, celebrating all things Ibiza, trance and dance on Friday 20th June. This festival is particularly community-focused as proceeds support the local charity Me&Dee, assisting families where the parent or child has a life-limiting or life-shortening health condition.
Pure Ibiza Classical will be a breathtaking fusion of dance, trance, and club anthems performed by a 50-piece orchestra, dynamic vocalists, and captivating stage performers. The Limelight Orchestra will present huge house classics, including Café Del Mar, Strings of Life, and Insomnia, in a whole new way as Duffield Cricket Club transforms into a high-energy festival atmosphere with a breathtaking light show.
The event will also feature DJ sets from K-Klass, Shades Of Rhythm, Boy Wunda & Chris Walton and continues with a packed set from the orchestra bursting with reimagined classics such as Hey Boy Hey Girl by The Chemical Brothers, Right Here, Right Now by Fatboy Slim, and Children by Robert Miles.
Orchestra Musical Director Paul Murphy said: “Our Pure Ibiza Classical show is a great opportunity for audiences to reconnect with all those amazing club bangers in a whole new way! We’re delighted that dance music legends, including K-Klass and Shades Of Rhythm, will be performing for us at an incredible musical celebration where classical grandeur meets the energy of the dance floor.”
With some absolute belters in the setlist, audiences are in for a treat and a few surprises. Pure Ibiza Classical is the latest event series from Limelight, following their popular Pure Club Classical, performed at leading venues to wide acclaim across the country.
This is a safe, welcoming event for music lovers of all ages and a perfect chance to introduce friends and family to the captivating world of dance, trance, and club music.
Tickets and even information can be found on the Limelight Orchestra website: tickets.limelightorchestra.shop/events/thelimelightorchestra/1432018