The Joy of Singing: Raise Your Voices choir comes to Wirksworth

Singing exercises your heart, lungs and releases endorphins, making you feel good!

To embrace and share their love of singing, RYV is hosting another “Big Sing” on Saturday 15th June, from 10am to 2.30pm in Wirksworth Town Hall.

A fun event for massed singers, offering the opportunity for a large gathering of singers to get together and have a great day of song, simply raising the rafters with the mighty sound of many voices in harmony. No performance, no audience, so no pressure!

Three accomplished choir leaders, Frances Watt, Zee Musik and Lester Simpson, Musical Director of the hosts, Raise Your Voices Choir Wirksworth, will each be bringing different, distinctive styles of teaching to the Big Sing along with loads of experience, enthusiasm, and songs from a broad mix of musical genres from around the world for everyone to learn, all acapella, mostly by ear but also with scores as well for those who like the dots…!

RYV is looking forward to performing at the Kirk Ireton Street Choirs evening event on Saturday 22nd June.

The choir is always happy honing songs for performances, but also loves singing just for the joy of it!

Their two hour sessions are every Thursday at Wirksworth Town Hall 7-9pm on a ‘Pay as you Go’ basis at only £4 weekly. All are welcome, experienced or novice…