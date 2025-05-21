'The Hidden Gem of The Fringe' Coming to Partington Theatre

A chaotic feel good musical comedy accompanied with original music by “Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure”, John Otway, is coming to The Partington Theatre on Friday, June 20.

Originally written by Otway and Paul Bradley (Eastenders, Holby City, Young Ones) it has a rich comedy history having been produced by the late great Rik Mayall.

Forty years on, after supporting John Otway at a festival, Actor and Comedian Tom Johnson was given a free hand to rewrite and revive the show in his own way. Both Otway and Johnson have worked closely on reviving this comedy musical originally written in 1984, with Tom keeping the spirit of irreverent and anarchic comedy well alive in his writing.

After a successfully received run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024, it is now going on tour around England…

Verbal Diary at The Little Angel Theatre, Islington

"Hidden Gem of the Fringe" - Fringe Review *****

Part of Chortle's 10 recommended plays to see if you're a comedy fan, it follows the life of Gordon. A hapless photographer who decides to take charge of his life, after his old one falls apart. He does this by adapting to two New Year's resolutions; 1) to keep a diary and 2) get the girl. Which happens to be his new medical student flatmate, Cheryl.

But Cheryl, along with the other two residents, wide boy Phil and Tristram the pretentious artist, have other ideas. Unbeknownst to Gordon, his new flatmates start to read his diary and anticipate his every move. Gordon must navigate his new world, of chasing Cheryl, trying to impress his unhinged boss Eric and building a friendship with Phil and Tristram. All while trying to make a name for himself as a photojournalist.

"Johnson is one of Comedy's Naturals" - Estuary Fringe Reporter

Johnson, Bradley and Otway

This is a tale of the underdog. Struggling to find his way through friendship, love, loneliness and realising that not everything has happy endings in the way he envisaged, in this absurd and warm hearted comedy. With a live guitarist and string section showcasing an excellent and interesting array of Otway's back catalogue and specially written tracks just for this production.

To see it is "a must" - The Scotsman

Johnson's writing combined with Otway's unique musicianship has proven Verbal Diary a creative success.

Oh, and the Set? It comes in the form of a MASSIVE pop up book. "It must be the best piece of creative design on display at the Fringe"... See for yourself.