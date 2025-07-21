The Great Water Fight returns to Chesterfield this weekend!

Stand Road Park is set to make a splash this Saturday (26 July), as Chesterfield RoundTable hosts “The Great Water Fight” – a fun-filled community event for all ages! Running from 12pm to 4pm, with vendors arriving from 11am, this summer spectacular promises laughter, excitement, and plenty of water-based chaos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families are invited to bring their own water pistols (but please, no battery-powered blasters or water balloons) and get stuck into the action in the Water Fight Arena, where the only rule is: get soaked and have fun!

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The park will be packed with stalls, street food, live demonstrations, face painting, and even appearances from the Army and Navy – bringing a real buzz to Chesterfield’s summer calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield RoundTable, the team behind the event, said: “It’s all about bringing people together, giving families a reason to smile, and creating memories that last. Whether you're here to take part in the water fight or just enjoy the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone.”

The Great Water Fight

Entry is just £2 per person, making it an affordable day out for the whole family. With the weather looking sunny and warm, this could be one of Chesterfield’s most exciting days of the summer.

So grab your water blasters, gather your friends, and head down to Stand Road Park for The Great Water Fight – where staying dry simply isn’t an option!