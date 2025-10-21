The Dinosaur's Footprint: Poetry exercise to Moorside Writers

Community Matters

Poetry exercise to Moorside Writers

The Dinosaur's Footprint

At 2025 'The Time Team' arranged to excavate an area in Chesterfield where it is thought there were Roman buildings.

The Time Team were led by Professor Mark, he brought his team from The Department of Antiquities at Chesterfield University.

Kind permission was given by house owners for the excavations to take place in their gardens. A marquee was erected in one garden as a base where items that had been excavated were examined.

At the base tent Dr. Anne sat next to her microscope and as these items were brought in, she logged them with a code number and marked the exact spot where each item was uncovered.

Dr. Gayle was in charge of mapping and a large scale Ordinance Survey map was pinned on the tent notice board and copies were issued to all the members of the excavation team.

After much thought it was decided to sweep the areas with an E.M. detector. E.M. stands for Electro magnetic energy. This is really a ground-penetrating radar that continuously emits an EM signal. This signal generates or induces a secondary signal in sub-surface archaeological features which are electrically conductive.

The secondary signal is detected and recorded by a receiver in the instrument. The instrument can therefore map variations in electrical conductivity, that can be interpreted in terms of sub-surface archaeological features, such as walls, ditches and pits.

After sweeping the areas with the EM detector, several sites might be worth investigating, as underground, they could be sites of interesting archaeological finds.

Dr. Marie was in charge of the EM readings and plotted them as an overlay on the site map.

At lunch the readings were discussed and it was decided to dig (with the land owner's permission), four slit trenches.

Students from the University did the actual digging. Before the slit trench were dug, dimensions were marked and the grass areas were edged with plastic sheeting so earth did not damage the owners gardens.

The turf was cut from above the trenches and placed carefully to one side as these had to be replaced after the dig was over.

Over the next day the soil from the trenches was removed sieved as well as being scanned with a metal detector. Anything that was interesting was taken in trays to Dr. Anne in the base marquee tent. Each item was given a number and marked on the large scale map.

In the first two feet there were pieces of broken domestic cups and kitchenware and also two glasses.

Further down there were pieces of brown pottery that the expert, Dr. Anne said were probably 14th. or 15th. century kitchen ware.

After a week of digging the trenches were deeper with the soil being barrowed away by the worker John, not a qualified archaeologist but he was strong and he did have a marvellous wheelbarrow that the team referred to as 'WHEELBARROW 1'.

The neighbours showed great interest and the local pub gradually had an increase in their visitors, even naming a new pub food they served called 'Excavation Pie'!

The Derbyshire Times sent a reporter to interview Professor Mark and his team.

Dr. Marie logged the development of the excavation and Dr. Liz, a fine photographer, recorded each trench on a six-hour cycle as well as close up photos of the finds.

Professor Mark called everyone to a meeting at the end of every day, where shared views of the way forward was discussed.

It was decided to concentrate on slit trenches 2 and 4 as the time they had to complete the excavations had to be finished in a month.

On the 12th day, an amazing thing happened when Professor Mark was walking across the base of slit trench 4, the surface suddenly caved in and the Professor disappeared into a chamber below. He shouted out that he was OK but to send a light down. The light illuminated a chamber where there were several skeletons. Photos were taken and Dr. Anne identified them as probably the same age as the construction of Stonehenge.

Well, what an amazing happening, the London museums were notified and Professor Mark gained front page news, his photo on the front of the next day's editions, along with pictures of the rest of the team. Dr Anne, Dr. Gayle, Dr. Liz, Dr. Marie and 'barrow boy John' leaning against 'Wheelbarrow 1' !

What next was there in the subterranean chamber? Well, a small tunnel led out of the chamber, down and down through layers of rock till it stopped, at a dead end........... and, by the light of their torches they looked down and saw .................... The Dinosaur's Footprint!

Written by John Beverley Green 20-10-25. All the people mentioned are in the writing group but are referred to by their Christian names!