The Chesterfield Children’s Festival returns for third year

The much-loved Chesterfield Children’s Festival is back for its third year, promising another unforgettable weekend of fun, creativity, and imagination for local families. The free event, organised by Junction Arts and funded by Arts Council England, will take place in Queen’s Park on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th July, from 10am to 4pm each day.

Launched in 2023, the festival has quickly become a highlight of the summer holidays, welcoming over 12,000 families and engaging more than 8,000 children in a vibrant mix of live performances, workshops, and hands-on activities. This year, the festival promises even more excitement, with new acts and returning favourites for audiences of all ages.

One of this year’s highlights is ‘Story Chefs’ by Derby-based theatre company, Maison Foo. This immersive performance invites families on a magical, globe-trotting adventure where stories are brought to life through puppetry, music, and theatre.

Back by popular demand is Everybody Dance, a mass dance-a-long created by students from Spire Junior School in collaboration with professional dancers.

Festivalgoers of all ages and abilities are invited to learn the moves and join in the fun!

Live music will also be featured throughout the weekend, with performances curated by The Noise Academy, an organisation that works with young people to unlock creativity and build confidence through music tech. Young performers will soundtrack the event and show off their DJing skills – they’ll also be beat-boxing workshops for anyone who wants to have a go!

There will be plenty more to enjoy too, including face painting, art workshops, circus skills and more—all completely free, with no booking required.

To ensure the festival is accessible to all, Junction Arts has partnered with RevoLOOtion, a mobile service providing accessible toilets and changing facilities. This service allows disabled children and adults to participate fully, comfortably, and with dignity.

Jemma Burton, Project Manager at Junction Arts, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Chesterfield Children’s Festival back for a third year, with more exciting activities and entertainment for local families. Each year, we aim to introduce something new that sparks creativity and joy, while keeping the favourites that our community loves. We’re especially excited about the return of 'Everybody Dance' – it’s going to be bigger and better this year!”

The full festival line-up will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest updates, visit www.junctionarts.org or follow @junctionartsuk on social media.