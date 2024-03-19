The Chesterfield Area Walking Festival returns for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual festival takes place from Saturday 11 to Sunday 19 May and includes gentle strolls, family walks and big days out for seasoned hikers. Tickets for the festival are available to book now.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is a fantastic event with some great walks that will help you explore our borough and the surrounding area. We’re proud to be supporting this event because it is suitable for everyone – helping to bring people to the area and is enjoyed by many of our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The majority of the walks in the festival are completely free to take part. We often see some of the most popular walks get booked up very quickly, please book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

The Chesterfield Area Walking Festival returns in May 2024

Walks for all abilities are available to enjoy including family strolls like the Bumblebee Safari where you can find out more about these important pollinators or the Teddy Bear’s Picnic Boat Trip which includes a ride aboard the John Varley narrowboat.

Walks focussed on history include a tour of historic Chesterfield pubs, an exploration of the symbolism in Spital Cemetery, a guided walk discovering the history of the Avenue Country Park, a tour of Bolsover with a historic Baroness and the Chesterfield Museum stores will be opened for two tours.

For the more experienced hiker the festival includes a few strenuous walks like the Creswell Crags circular, a route tracking the source of the river Rother and a hike from Holmebrook Valley Park to Linacre Reservoirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chesterfield Area Walking Festival is run in partnership by Chesterfield Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council and Bolsover District Council.

Booking is essential, unless stated otherwise, but most walks included in the festival are free to attend, with a small fee for the rest.