The Brook – Shirebrook’s Church Centenary Celebration

Photo: Healing meeting at Manvers Street, Shirebrook.

The Brook Community Church and Centre are celebrating 100 years of serving the Shirebrook community on the 17th of August 2025 mirroring a healing event on the 17th of August in the early 20th Century.

Thanks to David Howse and by tracing its roots to the early 20th century, The Brook reveals a rich legacy of compassion, courage and faith. Once thought to have started in the 1920s, new research confirms its origins date back to at least 1915 – right in the thick of World War I, when spiritual conviction came at great personal cost. Historian David Howse has unearthed documentation proving the Church of God was active as early as 1915.

In addition to the Church Celebration on the 17th of August there will be a newspaper sent out to every home in Shirebrook containing story’s from over the last 100 hundred years to date, a 100 blessing board to continue blessing the community, a community cinema and much more.

In addition to weekly church meeting on a Sunday at 6pm and Prayer meetings on Thursday Evenings, The Brook Community Church and Centre, today, continue operating community outreach projects, serving as needed the local community.