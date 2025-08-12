The Brook – Shirebrook’s Church Centenary Celebration

By David Spencer
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
Photo: Healing meeting at Manvers Street, Shirebrook.placeholder image
Photo: Healing meeting at Manvers Street, Shirebrook.
The Brook Community Church and Centre are celebrating 100 years of serving the Shirebrook community on the 17th of August 2025 mirroring a healing event on the 17th of August in the early 20th Century.

Thanks to David Howse and by tracing its roots to the early 20th century, The Brook reveals a rich legacy of compassion, courage and faith. Once thought to have started in the 1920s, new research confirms its origins date back to at least 1915 – right in the thick of World War I, when spiritual conviction came at great personal cost. Historian David Howse has unearthed documentation proving the Church of God was active as early as 1915.

In addition to the Church Celebration on the 17th of August there will be a newspaper sent out to every home in Shirebrook containing story’s from over the last 100 hundred years to date, a 100 blessing board to continue blessing the community, a community cinema and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to weekly church meeting on a Sunday at 6pm and Prayer meetings on Thursday Evenings, The Brook Community Church and Centre, today, continue operating community outreach projects, serving as needed the local community.

Related topics:Shirebrook
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice