That'll Be The Day's rockin' Spring tour coming to Derbyshire

The smash-hit touring production, currently in its 38th year of touring, will visit Buxton and Derby.

That'll Be The Day will be rocking 'n' rolling across the UK this Spring as the legendary show embarks on its Spring tour, completing its astounding 38th year on the road. Founder and performer Trevor Payne continues to grace stages all across the country with his fan-favourite show that celebrates pop culture from the '50s through to the '80s.

This beloved show, touring for nearly four decades, delights and thrills audiences with its blast-from-the-past performances. Performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly, That'll Be The Day has a killer line-up of the greatest rock 'n' roll classics of all time, complete with a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy's most uproarious sketches.

The show's Spring edition will tour for six months, with a stellar line up of multi-talented performers. Of the more than sixty cities That'll Be The Day will visit, Derbyshire locals can catch the show at the Buxton Opera House on the 16th February, or Derby Arena on the 5th May.

The production features songs from The Beatles, Bee Gees, and Nancy Sinatra, to name just a few

The show promises the same unique, time-tested formula that contributes to its promise of a delightful and nostalgic evening, with old favourites as well as exciting new additions, making it a show for both old and new fans alike.

Trevor Payne comments, 'Hello everyone! I am thrilled to announce that our 2023 Christmas show was a tremendous success, enjoyed by record numbers all over the UK. Our upcoming Spring show, which is one of the best we have produced, will hit the road in late January touring until late July. Don't miss it, you'll love it!'