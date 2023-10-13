Tenors Unlimited in concert celebrating 20 Year at Buxton Opera House with local choir Chameleon
This marks the first concert of the group’s UK tour as it enters a new era as a duo starring Jem Sharples and Paul Martin.
Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be performing “In Concert Celebrating 20 Years” – at Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire SK17 6XN, on Saturday 21st October 7.30pm with local choir Chameleon.
For the last 20 years, the group has historically been a trio. Following the retirement of the third member last year, Jem and Paul started performing as a duo. The performances were so well received with such excitement by fans, the seed was sown to continue this way.
Jem says “Celebrating 20 years and with a vast repertoire to choose from, we feel we’re at our best as a duo.
Our repertoire includes popular classics and opera mixed with crooner and pop favourites, as well as songs written by ourselves.
There’s something for everyone – from Michael Bublé, Frankie Valli to The Pearl Fisher’s Duet and Nessun Dorma.” See the duo in action https://youtu.be/MlkQJk0WjJ0
The group has performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.
They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.
Their show will take you on a wonderful musical journey through some of the best loved songs made famous by other ‘icons of song’, such as Pavarotti, Lanza, Sting and Bublé.
as well as songs written by the group themselves.
See footage of their performances https://www.tenorsunlimited.com/media.
To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour.
About Chameleon Choir
Chameleon Choir, a mixed voice choir, was formed in Ashbourne, Derbyshire in 2011. The name reflects the eclectic mix of music the choir perform ranging from classical, folk, musical theatre to modern pop arrangements. The choir stages several concerts a year including a fun variety night to raise money for several local charities. Linda Perry Smith, musical director, says “We are looking forward to appearing with Tenors Unlimited for this special concert in Buxton Opera House.”
About Tenors Unlimited
In 2019 the group won The Broadway World Best Touring Show Award in the USA where they tour annually. The group has also had a number one selling single in the UK with “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army.
Tenors Unlimited came together 20 years ago to bring their own special combination of popular opera, musical theatre, iconic classical and original songsto the world and redefine the perception of a ‘tenor’ in the 21st century. The group sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.