Tech entrepreneur takes the lead as historic Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials embrace the digital age

Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials

One of the Peak District’s most iconic and best-loved countryside events is heading into its 127th year with a modern twist — and a new President at the helm.

David Richards MBE, a Sheffield-born tech entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been appointed President of the Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials for 2025. Known for founding several successful technology companies and championing digital innovation across Yorkshire, Richards is bringing fresh energy — and online ticketing — to one of Britain’s oldest rural traditions.

The Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials, first held officially in 1898, have been a mainstay of the late summer calendar, drawing thousands of spectators to the Longshaw Pastures each year. But 2025 marks a turning point: for the first time in its 127-year history, attendees will be able to purchase tickets online.

“It’s an honour to serve as President of such a historic event,” said Richards. “Longshaw is part of the soul of this region — and while we’ll always preserve its traditions, we’re also opening the gates a little wider by making the experience more accessible. Embracing technology is one way we can ensure the trials continue to thrive for future generations.”

Held this year on Thursday 28th, Friday 29th and Saturday 30th August, the trials promise three packed days of competitive sheepdog trialling, family entertainment, local food and crafts, all in the stunning setting of the Peak District.

The event is entirely volunteer-run and operates as a registered charity, with a mission to celebrate and protect countryside heritage. Moving ticket sales online is expected to help streamline operations, boost attendance, and attract a new generation of visitors.

Tickets cost £7.50, with children under 12 admitted free. Memberships to support the event are also available online for the first time.

For Richards, who has long advocated for Yorkshire’s digital and rural revival, the role represents a perfect meeting point of past and future. “We’ve got world-class sheepdogs, unbeatable scenery, and 127 years of stories. Now we also have a QR code.”